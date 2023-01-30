Devin Nunes: Adam Schiff had two options, run for US Senate or join OnlyFans

Former House Intel Committee chairman Devin Nunes expressed his support for House Speaker Kevin McCarthy's blocking of California Democrats Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the Intel Committee on 'Sunday Night in America.'
#FoxNews
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.