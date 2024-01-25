Republican governors DRAW THE LINE on Biden’s border invasion

Glenn Beck
Jan 25, 2024
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has drawn the line on Biden’s border invasion and other Republican states are joining him. Glenn reads the letter Abbot wrote, accusing Biden of violating his oath to faithfully execute immigration laws enacted by Congress and the federal government of breaking its compact with the states: “States should not be left to the mercy of a lawless president.” It’s time for the states to stand up, Glenn says, as we face yet another constitutional crisis spurred on by the Biden administration.
► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn
► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv
► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_Brief
Connect with Glenn on Social Media:
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
/ glennbeck
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nC3T6Y_rhiA
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.