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Anthony Fauci sponsorował badania nad bojowym wzmacnianiem funkcji koronawirusów w Wuhan tworząc Covid-19.
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20859 views • May 13, 2021
W niniejszym materiale znajduje się m.in. wywiad z dr. Peterem Daszakiem z EcoHealth Alliance, który dla rządu USA i grup związanych z Billem Gatesem robił badania nad bojowym wzmacnianiem funkcji koronawirusów w Wuhan tworząc Covid-19. W ostatniej części jest zapis komisji senackiej badającej m.in. zaangażowanie Anthonego Fauci w przenoszenie środków finansowych do laboratorium w Wuhan gdzie tworzono mutacje koronawirusów.
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