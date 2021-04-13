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Tuesday April 13th 2021 Dr Bill Deagle MD A to Z NutriMeds Healing Tech Free Consults Josh Bernstein DARPA Tracker Chip 60 Minutes Liars Dr Carrie Madej DO Expert Testimony Transhumanism Grand Reset
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71 views • April 14, 2021
Tuesday April 13th 2021 Dr Bill Deagle MD A to Z NutriMeds Healing Tech Free Consults Josh Bernstein DARPA Tracker Chip 60 Minutes Liars Dr Carrie Madej DO Expert Testimony Transhumanism Grand Reset
Hour One Dr BIll Deagle MD Expert Top World NutriMeds A to Z Review First LIne of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Phase One EduCap Study with 30 days EduCaps and Labs for IG4 T Cell and B Cell Legal Ceritication for Travel and Work Pleasure Access
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Liar Doctor from Pentagon DARPA Implanted Tracker Chip monitoring body chemistry for Cyborg Transformation of Miliary and Citizens
Hour Three John W Spring and Review of Suicidal Vaccine Advocate Sharlene and Truth About Chemo Shots Depopulation to Sterile Infertile Population Dr Carrie Madej Partial Interview of this Amazing Brillant Doctor on Global Satanic Elite and EmbalaCare Health Scam
Hour One Dr BIll Deagle MD Expert Top World NutriMeds A to Z Review First LIne of Defense and Vaccine Rescue Phase One EduCap Study with 30 days EduCaps and Labs for IG4 T Cell and B Cell Legal Ceritication for Travel and Work Pleasure Access
Hour Two Josh Bernstein Liar Doctor from Pentagon DARPA Implanted Tracker Chip monitoring body chemistry for Cyborg Transformation of Miliary and Citizens
Hour Three John W Spring and Review of Suicidal Vaccine Advocate Sharlene and Truth About Chemo Shots Depopulation to Sterile Infertile Population Dr Carrie Madej Partial Interview of this Amazing Brillant Doctor on Global Satanic Elite and EmbalaCare Health Scam
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