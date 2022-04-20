Change Your Dating Mindset and Commit to Purity with Life Coach Rebecca Hoehne

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TAKEAWAYS
Ask your children questions about who they want to be and help them learn how to make wise decisions today to become that person
Get 50 percent off Rebecca’s online Emotional Health class by using code TINA
There are positive spiritual blessings for having physical self-control
Healthy boundaries in a relationship include loving, honoring, and respecting your own body
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