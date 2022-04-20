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Change Your Dating Mindset and Commit to Purity with Life Coach Rebecca Hoehne
Counter Culture Mom
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42 views • April 20, 2022
Rebecca and her husband Travis waited until after they exchanged their wedding vows to kiss each other for the first time. They wanted to honor God with their relationship from day one. A self-control and purity mindset sets everyone up for success, shares life coach, author, and speaker Rebecca Hoehne. Changing your thought patterns about dating may not come easy due to all of the worldly pressures, but Rebecca encourages young people to take ownership over their lives and ask themselves who they want to be. Rebecca gives great parenting advice on how we can live by example and show our kids what Godly relationships look like. Educating our kids to think about how their immediate decisions can impact their future is critical.


TAKEAWAYS

Ask your children questions about who they want to be and help them learn how to make wise decisions today to become that person

Get 50 percent off Rebecca’s online Emotional Health class by using code TINA

There are positive spiritual blessings for having physical self-control

Healthy boundaries in a relationship include loving, honoring, and respecting your own body


🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
Rebecca’s Life 2.0 Promo Video: https://bit.ly/3xirdVW
Young and Free Class: https://bit.ly/3jsQfty
Life Classes and Consulting Sessions: https://bit.ly/3reHuXZ

🔗 CONNECT WITH REBECCA HOEHNE
Website: https://www.rebeccahoehne.com/
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YouTube: https://bit.ly/3rkKHFM
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Keywords
americagodlife coachchurchauthortina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showrebecca hoehnedating mindsetwedding vowspurity life coachand speaker
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy