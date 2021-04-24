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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0057 - Linda Stoltzfoos - 12-21-2020 Press Conference
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0 view • April 24, 2021
Linda was walking home to change clothes after attending church, when Smoker, a felon who was paroled in 2019, kidnapped her less than 500 feet from her home. Her body was found in April 2021.
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