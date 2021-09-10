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Sue Frost Interviewed by German Lawyer Reiner Fuellmich
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211 views • September 10, 2021
Sue Frost is a former registered nurse and currently the Sacramento County Supervisor of District 4. She was interviewed by Reiner Fuellmich of the Corona Investigative Committee in Session #68 (Sept 3, 2021). She has a great many contacts in many different fields and is courageously blowing the whistle on what she experienced and discovered in California during the global COVID plandemic. She is encouraging other whistle-blowers to also boldly speak out to protect our freedom and way of life.
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Sue Frost: https://bos.saccounty.net/District4/Pages/default.aspx
Corona Investigative Committee: https://corona-ausschuss.de/sitzungen
Sue Frost: https://bos.saccounty.net/District4/Pages/default.aspx
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