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Ufo's Oracle Natural, Alien Or Tech: UFO 250 miles Long in Chile😱🌟 Spanglish spoken, enjoy.
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132 views • January 18, 2021
Oráculo OVNI Natural, Alien O Tech UFO 400 KMS Long in Chile.
It was 1992 and the GOES8 satellite was capturing an unidentified flying object 400 km in diameter off the coast of Chile.
Years later, another sighting is declassified, this time recorded by a North American pilot who managed to capture a high-speed object from warplanes.
En 1992 el satélite GOES8 captó un objeto volador no identificado de 400 km de diámetro en las costas de Chile.
Años después se desclasifica otro avistamiento, esta vez registrado por un piloto norteamericano que logro captar un objeto gran velocidad desde los aviones de guerra.
https://twitter.com/oraculodellobo
https://www.instagram.com/oraculodell...
https://www.facebook.com/oraculo.dell...
It was 1992 and the GOES8 satellite was capturing an unidentified flying object 400 km in diameter off the coast of Chile.
Years later, another sighting is declassified, this time recorded by a North American pilot who managed to capture a high-speed object from warplanes.
En 1992 el satélite GOES8 captó un objeto volador no identificado de 400 km de diámetro en las costas de Chile.
Años después se desclasifica otro avistamiento, esta vez registrado por un piloto norteamericano que logro captar un objeto gran velocidad desde los aviones de guerra.
https://twitter.com/oraculodellobo
https://www.instagram.com/oraculodell...
https://www.facebook.com/oraculo.dell...
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