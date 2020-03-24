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Trump: Governor Cuomo Stole Federal Funds For Respirators In 2015
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114 views • March 24, 2020
Alex Jones presents live video footage from the Rose Garden outside the White House as President Trump calls out New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for not purchasing ventilators a few years ago that would have helped his state better tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
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