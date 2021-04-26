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COVAIDS 1984 AND THE KILL GATES GLOBALIST DICTATORSHIP
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120 views • April 26, 2021
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Intro Video:
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1385944110771675141
Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform
Dr. Christiane Northrup, “What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines?” (Health and Freedom Conference held in Tulsa Oklahoma): https://www.brighteon.com/b3300836-62bd-4240-9575-6954f95d3a85
Kill Gates and Tik Tok Nurses Dance Mix: https://youtu.be/9INiol1NiPA
ONLINE MODELS BEING PAID TO PUSH THE JAB - The Vaccine Confidence Program: https://twitter.com/VerumBellator1/status/1385769627305725954
Kill Gates happily talking about pandemics and how much he makes from vaccines compilation: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1386422427010228227
Bill Gates To Address FORTY Heads Of State At Climate Summit. Climate expert AND the world’s most powerful doctor: https://summit.news/2021/04/21/climate-expert-and-worlds-most-powerful-doctor-bill-gates-to-address-forty-heads-of-state-at-summit/
Polish Canadian Pastor yells at Nazi Communist Gestapo to leave: https://www.dropbox.com/s/79g7ckvy7ajps95/Pastor%20tells%20Nazis%20police%20to%20leave%20for%20a%20second%20time%20.mp4?dl=0
Over 400 attended. Charges to be laid after 'one of the largest services' held at Aylmer, Ont. church on Sunday: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1386450546442346502
Spanish Police Beat Up Little Girl for Breaking Curfew (like fingermen in V for Vendetta): https://twitter.com/live_wire_d/status/1385836329368489984
BRITISH HEALTH CARE EXECUTIVE SAYS BRITISH GOVERNMENT DID NOT INFECT ENOUGH OF THE POPULATION: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNMGhwvn8pnR/
COMPILATION OF OFFICIALS SAYING VACCINES KILL/ STERILIZE: HONEST, FREUDIAN SLIPS, OR MISTAKES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VMXckrecFwOI/
Superb speeded-up video of yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in London gives a true grasp of the sheer numbers who marched for freedom: https://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1386272582178066433
UK POLICE VIOLENTLY RAID FREEDOM RALLY AND ASSAULT FREEDOM FIGHTER PATRIOTS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q3pdFshCRhg7/
Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of federal People’s Party Canada, were both ticketed for attending and inviting others to the latest anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough, Ont. on Saturday: https://twitter.com/CHEXNewswatch/status/1386423811071959042
Stratford Ontario freedom rally. The energy is unbelievable: https://twitter.com/FreedomChaser9/status/1386410967584546817
420 Live with Chris Sky and Press For Truth!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/420-Live-with-Press-For-Truth:d
Bitcoin drops below $50,000 over tax hike scare: https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/investing/bitcoin-crypto-selloff-taxes/index.html
Episode 8 Trailer (Season Finale) | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/X94mxanzHxw
Subscribe to TDV: https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe
Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire": https://dollarvigilante.com/book
Subscribe to the TCV Summit: https://tcvsummit.com
Uncle Vigilante: https://youtu.be/voSUQmu5Bps
As video platforms shut down be sure to follow us on these platforms:
Our Decentralized DollarVigilante.tv Channel: https://dollarvigilante.tv
LBRY Channel: https://lbry.tv/@DollarVigilante:b
Odysee Channel: https://odysee.com/@DollarVigilante:b
Bitchute Channel: https://bitchute.com/channel/DkNYbFJKDPpX
153 News Channel: https://153news.net/view_channel.php?user=The%20Dollar%20Vigilante
Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/thedollarvigilante
Rumble Channel: https://rumble.com/user/DollarVigilante
Connect with us on social media:
The Dollar Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/DollarVigilante
The Crypto Vigilante Twitter: https://twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto
Jeff Berwick on Twitter: https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff
FaceBook: https://facebook.com/DollarVigilante
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Intro Video:
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/status/1385944110771675141
Hive is now enabled on dollarvigilante.tv. Log in with your Hive or Steem account to earn Hive Tokens when you like and comment! If you do not know what Hive is take a look here: https://help.dollarvigilante.com/article/102-hive-and-the-dollarvigilante-tv-platform
Dr. Christiane Northrup, “What’s In the COVID-19 Vaccines?” (Health and Freedom Conference held in Tulsa Oklahoma): https://www.brighteon.com/b3300836-62bd-4240-9575-6954f95d3a85
Kill Gates and Tik Tok Nurses Dance Mix: https://youtu.be/9INiol1NiPA
ONLINE MODELS BEING PAID TO PUSH THE JAB - The Vaccine Confidence Program: https://twitter.com/VerumBellator1/status/1385769627305725954
Kill Gates happily talking about pandemics and how much he makes from vaccines compilation: https://twitter.com/CanAditude/status/1386422427010228227
Bill Gates To Address FORTY Heads Of State At Climate Summit. Climate expert AND the world’s most powerful doctor: https://summit.news/2021/04/21/climate-expert-and-worlds-most-powerful-doctor-bill-gates-to-address-forty-heads-of-state-at-summit/
Polish Canadian Pastor yells at Nazi Communist Gestapo to leave: https://www.dropbox.com/s/79g7ckvy7ajps95/Pastor%20tells%20Nazis%20police%20to%20leave%20for%20a%20second%20time%20.mp4?dl=0
Over 400 attended. Charges to be laid after 'one of the largest services' held at Aylmer, Ont. church on Sunday: https://twitter.com/randyhillier/status/1386450546442346502
Spanish Police Beat Up Little Girl for Breaking Curfew (like fingermen in V for Vendetta): https://twitter.com/live_wire_d/status/1385836329368489984
BRITISH HEALTH CARE EXECUTIVE SAYS BRITISH GOVERNMENT DID NOT INFECT ENOUGH OF THE POPULATION: https://www.bitchute.com/video/yNMGhwvn8pnR/
COMPILATION OF OFFICIALS SAYING VACCINES KILL/ STERILIZE: HONEST, FREUDIAN SLIPS, OR MISTAKES: https://www.bitchute.com/video/VMXckrecFwOI/
Superb speeded-up video of yesterday’s anti-lockdown protest in London gives a true grasp of the sheer numbers who marched for freedom: https://twitter.com/MartinDaubney/status/1386272582178066433
UK POLICE VIOLENTLY RAID FREEDOM RALLY AND ASSAULT FREEDOM FIGHTER PATRIOTS: https://www.bitchute.com/video/Q3pdFshCRhg7/
Ontario independent MPP Randy Hillier and Maxime Bernier, leader of federal People’s Party Canada, were both ticketed for attending and inviting others to the latest anti-lockdown protest in Peterborough, Ont. on Saturday: https://twitter.com/CHEXNewswatch/status/1386423811071959042
Stratford Ontario freedom rally. The energy is unbelievable: https://twitter.com/FreedomChaser9/status/1386410967584546817
420 Live with Chris Sky and Press For Truth!
https://odysee.com/@PressForTruth:4/420-Live-with-Press-For-Truth:d
Bitcoin drops below $50,000 over tax hike scare: https://www.cnn.com/2021/04/23/investing/bitcoin-crypto-selloff-taxes/index.html
Episode 8 Trailer (Season Finale) | Bitcoin and Friends: https://youtu.be/X94mxanzHxw
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