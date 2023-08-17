US High School Basketball Featuring: Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024

Presented on US Sports Net by CoachTube.
Building & Sustaining a Defensive Culture
by Luke Yaklich
On today's show we have a quick, multi-talented guard ready to make your program a winner. And in our coaches corner we discuss how to develop a defensive culture with UIC's Head Coach. Let's enjoy and get better as athletes and coaches. Enjoy!
Jordan Gonzalez 5'11 Guard Class of 2024
Michael Beovides Jr.
How to Build Your Defensive Mission, Values, and Principles - Luke Yaklich, UIC
CoachTube
