CANDACE OWENS EXPLOSIVE TAKE ON MACRON'S WIFE WILL BLOW YOUR MIND | JIMMY DORE

Related: http://pressibus.free.fr/gen/trogneux/indexgb.html#intro There is something very suspicious going on with French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife. For as long as Macron has been in politics, rumors and suspicion have swirled around his wife and the question of whether she used to be a man, specifically her alleged brother. That’s certainly what online commentator Candace Owens believes, and she even made a $100,000 bet with Piers Morgan over the issue. Jimmy and Americans’ Comedian Kurt Metzger talk to Owens about her suspicions as well as her supportive evidence.



"End Time Prophecy" PDF eBook download (Complementary): https://TheWayHomeOrFaceTheFire.net

For further research see the post/thread at Defending-Gibraltar that contains this video:

Male and Female Created He Them

https://defending-gibraltar.net/t/male-and-female-created-he-them/5256/13

This video is not necessarily the views or opinion of Defending-Gibraltar Truther Forum: https://Defending-Gibraltar.net

Fair use principles under Section 107 of the Copyright Act allow the unlicensed use of copyrighted materials for fair use purposes, such as commentary, criticism, teaching, and news reporting. For Educational & Religious Purposes Only. All rights belong to their respective owners. Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research. No copyright infringement intended.