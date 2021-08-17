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Black Hawks Gone: Oopsy, Joe Biden Left a Fleet of Attack Helicopters For the Taliban Back in Afghanistan
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190 views • August 17, 2021
Today during the white House Press Conference National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan admitted that Joe Biden's Defense Department left a fleet of Black Hawk Helicopters behind in Afghanistan and the Taliban are now equipped with these killing machines. My upcoming and next video covers this more in depth.
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You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gab
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https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
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GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
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(YouTube)
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Global Agenda @Rumble
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