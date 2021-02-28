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Update On How Many Are Being Killed, & How Many Are Suffering Serious Adverse Effects From Covid-19 Vaccines (MIRRORED)
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917 views • February 28, 2021
Update On How Many Are Being Killed, & How Many Are Suffering Serious Adverse Effects From Covid-19 Vaccines (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-27_0-24-56:8
The vaccines are not only not safe, they are killing people, mostly elderly people, but many healthy young are dying soon after getting vaccinated. Please circulate this information; all links are below. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle.
.
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-uk-govt-says-over-240-people-in-britain-died-shortly-after-receiving-covid-jab
https://www.thejournal.ie/debunked-pfizer-employee-quotes-mike-yeadon-covid-19-vaccine-5311935-Dec2020/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-phd-physical-therapist-dead-2-days-after-being-injected-with-covid-experimental-mrna-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/21/tari-dailey-73-year-old-iowa-man-dead-hours-after-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/20/brittany-hall-perez-facebook-instagram-deleting-adverse-effects-posts-of-mrna-recipients/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-detroit-tv-anchor-karen-hudson-samuels-dies-one-day-after-being-injected-with-experimental-mrna-covid-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/22-elderly-with-dementia-dead-in-1-week-after-the-experimental-mrna-covid-injection-in-the-netherlands/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/16/spain-second-pfizer-shots-halted-after-46-nursing-home-residents-die-after-the-first-shot
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/9-elderly-care-home-residents-die-in-spain-days-after-receiving-pfizers-vaccine-jab?utm_source=must_reads
http://vegamediapress.com/art/20575/exclusiva-ocultan-varios-casos-de-encefalitis-post-vacunal-ingresados-en-ucis-de-murcia
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-8-of-31-residents-dead-in-german-nursing-home-after-they-were-forcibly-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-covid-shots-against-their-will/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-video-footage-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-german-nursing-homes-goes-public-attorney-were-dealing-with-homicide-maybe-even-murder/
https://2020news.de/en/whistleblower-from-berlin-nursing-home-the-terrible-dying-after-vaccination/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/02/no-autopsy-performed-after-gloucester-womans-death-minutes-after-receiving-pfizer-vaccine/
Social media post of people suffering adverse effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCCLr7ghnAfm/
WARNING !! THE COVID VAXX IS A TOTAL DISASTER - IT IS STATE SPONSORED MURDER !! SHARE FAR AND WIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UR1Jlg4g9Odz/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-reports-1095-deaths-following-experimental-covid-vaccines-while-uk-government-reports-294-deaths/
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964207/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-_BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__1.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964208/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__2.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964209/COVID-19_vaccine_brand_unspecified_analysis_print__1.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/could-spike-protein-moderna-pfizer-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-heart-attacks/5737069
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/19-year-old-hospitalized-with-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccination-657428
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/over-half-of-military-families-do-not-want-covid-vaccines-employers-cannot-legally-mandate-experimental-shots/
https://thepostmillennial.com/do-not-resuscitate-covid-orders-learning-disabilities-uk
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-pentagon-almost-75-percent-reject-co
Mirrored from LBRY.TV channel @neverlosetruth at:-
https://open.lbry.com/@neverlosetruth:0/2021-02-27_0-24-56:8
The vaccines are not only not safe, they are killing people, mostly elderly people, but many healthy young are dying soon after getting vaccinated. Please circulate this information; all links are below. Thank you.
Should you want to donate, I would very much appreciate it. I have
a PayPal account under [email protected], or
P.O. Box 2014, Eureka, MT 59917. Thank you.
Please subscribe to my other channels - neverlosetruth -
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCjyfNfv5DcTtQRICAngdujw
neverlosetruth2 Kafka
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIle.
.
neverlosetruth3 KAFKA
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCPPtXN7bo-iq-ezTn9xvMOw
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/hSiU.
https://lbry.tv/@neverlosetruth:0
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/breaking-uk-govt-says-over-240-people-in-britain-died-shortly-after-receiving-covid-jab
https://www.thejournal.ie/debunked-pfizer-employee-quotes-mike-yeadon-covid-19-vaccine-5311935-Dec2020/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-phd-physical-therapist-dead-2-days-after-being-injected-with-covid-experimental-mrna-vaccine/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/28-year-old-wisconsin-healthcare-worker-has-aneurysm-brain-dead-five-days-after-second-experimental-pfizer-mrna-covid-injection/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/21/tari-dailey-73-year-old-iowa-man-dead-hours-after-mrna-shot/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/20/brittany-hall-perez-facebook-instagram-deleting-adverse-effects-posts-of-mrna-recipients/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/former-detroit-tv-anchor-karen-hudson-samuels-dies-one-day-after-being-injected-with-experimental-mrna-covid-shot/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/22-elderly-with-dementia-dead-in-1-week-after-the-experimental-mrna-covid-injection-in-the-netherlands/
https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/16/spain-second-pfizer-shots-halted-after-46-nursing-home-residents-die-after-the-first-shot
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/9-elderly-care-home-residents-die-in-spain-days-after-receiving-pfizers-vaccine-jab?utm_source=must_reads
http://vegamediapress.com/art/20575/exclusiva-ocultan-varios-casos-de-encefalitis-post-vacunal-ingresados-en-ucis-de-murcia
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-8-of-31-residents-dead-in-german-nursing-home-after-they-were-forcibly-injected-with-pfizer-experimental-mrna-covid-shots-against-their-will/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/whistleblower-video-footage-of-forced-covid-vaccines-in-german-nursing-homes-goes-public-attorney-were-dealing-with-homicide-maybe-even-murder/
https://2020news.de/en/whistleblower-from-berlin-nursing-home-the-terrible-dying-after-vaccination/
https://thevaccinereaction.org/2021/02/no-autopsy-performed-after-gloucester-womans-death-minutes-after-receiving-pfizer-vaccine/
Social media post of people suffering adverse effects
https://www.bitchute.com/video/GCCLr7ghnAfm/
WARNING !! THE COVID VAXX IS A TOTAL DISASTER - IT IS STATE SPONSORED MURDER !! SHARE FAR AND WIDE
https://www.bitchute.com/video/UR1Jlg4g9Odz/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-witholding-information-1170-dead-following-covid-injections-almost-twice-as-many-deaths-as-found-in-vaers/
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/cdc-reports-1095-deaths-following-experimental-covid-vaccines-while-uk-government-reports-294-deaths/
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964207/COVID-19_mRNA_Pfizer-_BioNTech_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__1.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964208/COVID-19_AstraZeneca_Vaccine_Analysis_Print__2.pdf
https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/government/uploads/system/uploads/attachmentdata/file/964209/COVID-19_vaccine_brand_unspecified_analysis_print__1.pdf
https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/vaccines/safety/adverse-events.html
https://www.globalresearch.ca/could-spike-protein-moderna-pfizer-vaccines-cause-blood-clots-brain-inflammation-heart-attacks/5737069
https://www.jpost.com/health-science/19-year-old-hospitalized-with-heart-inflammation-after-pfizer-vaccination-657428
https://scivisionpub.com/pdfs/covid19-rna-based-vaccines-and-the-risk-of-prion-disease-1503.pdf
https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/over-half-of-military-families-do-not-want-covid-vaccines-employers-cannot-legally-mandate-experimental-shots/
https://thepostmillennial.com/do-not-resuscitate-covid-orders-learning-disabilities-uk
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-02-25-pentagon-almost-75-percent-reject-co
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