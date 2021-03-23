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KAMALA'S TERRIBLE INAUTHENTICITY ON DISPLAY AS SHE COMMITS HIGH TREASON LYING ABOUT COLORADO PSY-OP
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181 views • March 23, 2021
This Demonic Bitch Trys Her Hardest to Display Genuine Emotion Over the "Colorado Shooting" That Didn't Even Happen and Fails Miserably Because She Knows Its Another Lie And Bullshit Psy-op to Wrench the Guns From Americans, She Has Already Committed High Treason With This Grotesque Display of Inauthenticity.
All credit goes to MAG BITTER TRUTH ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/2HxclmkBIIpc/
MAG BITTER TRUTH: THIS IS WHAT YOU MISSED IN THE BOULDER COLORADO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING
All credit goes to MAG BITTER TRUTH ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/2HxclmkBIIpc/
MAG BITTER TRUTH: THIS IS WHAT YOU MISSED IN THE BOULDER COLORADO SUPERMARKET SHOOTING
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