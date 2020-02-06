The Trump Show - Ep. 531

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The impeachment trial of Donald Trump ends with no real surprise, he was acquitted. The whole thing came down along party lines and was all calculated political theater and posturing for the 2020 election.
But the real theater was during Trump’s State of the Union last night. Trump pitched socialist policies and touted his fake Chinese trade deal. He spoke to Congress for 90 minutes and not once mentioned the national debt. Since Trump took office, trade deficits have increased and manufacturing jobs have decreased.