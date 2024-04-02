The Solar Eclipse and Planetary Ascension, Plus Winston’s Churchill’s UFO Coverup

Michael Salla
March 30, 2024
Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 30, 2024
Topics
German Operation Paperclip Scientist says Washington DC UFO flyovers were non-human craft
Part 2 of ET Seeders, Space Arks and Great Reveal Webinar
April 8 Solar Eclipse passes over towns with biblical significance
David Wilcock on Solar Eclipse and planetary ascension
AARO office interviewed Michael Herrera but didn’t consider his testimony to be compelling
Winston Churchill’s UFO Coverup confirmed in declassified X-files
Aerospace Corp sets up rival space conglomerate to corporate signatories to Jupiter Accords
2009 investigation of flying triangles by Ross Coulthart fails to mention TR-3B
A US military contractor finds anomalous military behavior in Atlantic Ocean that JP confirms is the location of the Space Ark
DARPA leads a 10 Lunar Architecture Capability Study that seeks to establish giant lunar infrastructure projects
Crypto Terrestrials Webinar now on Vimeo
Tall Blonde ETs tell Miriam Delicado about giant space arks in previous End Times
Why is NASA firing three rockets at the solar eclipse?
