The Solar Eclipse and Planetary Ascension, Plus Winston’s Churchill’s UFO Coverup
High Hopes
Published 21 hours ago

Michael Salla


March 30, 2024


Exopolitics Today Week in Review with Dr Michael Salla – March 30, 2024


Topics


German Operation Paperclip Scientist says Washington DC UFO flyovers were non-human craft

Part 2 of ET Seeders, Space Arks and Great Reveal Webinar

April 8 Solar Eclipse passes over towns with biblical significance

David Wilcock on Solar Eclipse and planetary ascension

AARO office interviewed Michael Herrera but didn’t consider his testimony to be compelling

Winston Churchill’s UFO Coverup confirmed in declassified X-files

Aerospace Corp sets up rival space conglomerate to corporate signatories to Jupiter Accords

2009 investigation of flying triangles by Ross Coulthart fails to mention TR-3B

A US military contractor finds anomalous military behavior in Atlantic Ocean that JP confirms is the location of the Space Ark

DARPA leads a 10 Lunar Architecture Capability Study that seeks to establish giant lunar infrastructure projects

Crypto Terrestrials Webinar now on Vimeo

Tall Blonde ETs tell Miriam Delicado about giant space arks in previous End Times

Why is NASA firing three rockets at the solar eclipse?


Twitter Feed: / michaelsalla

Cryptoterrestrials Webinar on Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/ondemand/cryptoterrestrials


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TpNEvBYwbDE

