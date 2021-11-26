TRUTH the MEDIA is HIDING - VACCINE INJURED tell their heart wrenching stories

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Watch and Listen as two Canadian woman share their stories that mainstream news refuses to show.
SOURCE:
Truth Seeker
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9JZQd5N74bYqj-ua-wQWgw/videos
MUSIC:
I Will Not Comply - Blind Joe
The Man in Me - Cover- Ewan Cunningham
Mirrored - wil paranormal