Serbian Man Warns Americans to Resist

We've been passive for two years now.



We've absorbed one shock after another with little pushback. We've watched the rise of totalitarianism in disbelief as it has taken hold in the form of lockdowns, riots, censorship, and election fraud.



We have, for the most part, been obedient as a handful of "experts" told us what we can and cannot do after the SARS-CoV-2 swept in. We've tolerated demands to close our businesses, schools, and churches, not leave our house or have contact with aging loved ones, among other demonic edicts.



We've stood silently by as a "reimagined" police force issued citations, forcibly removed people from public spaces, padlocked doors, and made arrests because someone dared to live as a free American. We've even been physically attacked while expressing support for the police, as the police stood by and did nothing.



On the heels of SARS-CoV-2 lockdowns came riots across the country as law enforcement were told to stand down. And they obeyed as Antifa and BLM burned our country down.



Then the Left pulled a poison arrow from its quiver and stole the election in its final coup attempt to deny a duly elected president his second term.



And not a soul went to jail for any of it.



We're living in a world gone mad. Lawlessness and criminal behavior have become a norm, and no one does a thing to stop it.



Meanwhile, as freedom-loving Americans, we've tolerated mockery, scorn, threats, marginalization, and attacks as our voices are silenced and our reputations and livelihoods are stripped away.



We've had every possible insult hurled at us. We've been painted as non-human, making it easier for those intent on inflicting harm to do so.



The list of insults and threats made against us is insanely long, often gruesome, and growing by the day.



It takes a toll to have this much evil bombard our lives.



And there's much more in store, folks. The Globalist usurpers of our country want to silence us permanently and completely, never to rise to power again. And it's on the threshold of pulling it off.



No one should underestimate what Leftists intend to do if they gain more power nor think America is immune to the kind of horrors that occur elsewhere in the world. "Everything is on the table," including arrest and execution.



And yet, throughout this endless nightmare, we often speak with bravado about how we're not going to take it much longer, as if all of what's unfolded is somehow not quite enough to break our passivity. But with each passing day, we do take it, expressing rage, panic, desperation, shock, fear, and confusion as we go.



We're told to stand strong, hold the line. And we want to. Desperately. But what does that mean in actuality? Many of us don't know what to do.



Where are leaders and organizers to help us stand strong, hold the line, and fight for freedom? And how does information get shared so we can organize in this climate of censored (patriotic) speech?



Meanwhile, the ticking clock is banging in our head. We're in the 59th minute of the 11th hour. We look around for someone to save us, but there is no one. Republican "leadership" is made up of the usual cowardly, complicit, corrupt, and/or clueless suspects. Even those one would expect to be standing strong have not delivered.



We are on our own.



Who is willing to put it all on the line to save this nation?



Who among us is willing to go to jail? Who is willing to be injured, or killed, should we attend a protest or engage in civil disobedience?



Who hopes someone else will do the heavy lifting because we think others can do it easier than we can, or because we still don't grasp that every single one of us must do his part, whatever that part may be?



How many of us plan to do nothing because we're cynical, hopeless, and tired?



And who thinks that at the last minute some politician will save the day? Not me!



For those who fall into these latter categories, I urge you watch this extraordinary ten-minute video of a young Serbian man who has never been to America but who loves this country, our values, and our freedom (probably more than many Americans). He knows what it's like to have his country stolen, and he understands, firsthand, how Socialism never lets go once it takes hold. He speaks with extraordinary power that skitters along the edge of seething emotion that, for the most part, he keeps in check as he pleads with us to act now before all is irretrievably lost.



Let's marshal our strength and become a force to be reckoned with.