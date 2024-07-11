⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(11 July 2024)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

▫️Units of the Sever Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 115th Mechanised Brigade, 106th, 117th, 125th territorial defence brigades, and 13th Natl Guard Brig bear Basovka, Novenkoye, Veselovka (Sumi region), Volchansk, and Liptsy (Kharkov reg).

AFU losses up to 355 UKR troops, one tank, & 6 pickup trucks.

In the course of counter-battery warfare, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, 1 Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery system, 1 152-mm D-20 howitzer, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 1 100-mm MT-12 Rapira gun, & 1 US made AN/TPQ-36 counter-battery warfare station were neutralised.

▫️Units of the Zapad Group of Forces took more advantageous lines and inflicted losses on formations of the AFU 14th, 44th, 116th mechanised brigades, and 1st National Guard Brigade near Sinkovka, Berestovoye (Kharkov reg), Olivovskiy Yar & Serebryansky forestry.

AFU losses up to 460 UKR troops, 1 tank, 3 armoured personnel carriers, including 2 US made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 11 motor vehics, 1 US made 155-mm M-198 howi, 2 152-mm Msta-B howis, 1 122-mm Gvozdika SPd artill syst, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, & 1 Anklav-N electronic warfare station.

▫️Units of the Yug GOFs improved the tact'l situation along the front lines as well as inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 24th, 72nd mech'd brigs, 46th Airmobile Brig, & 79th Air Assault Brig near Konstantinovka, Kurakhovo, Iliynka, & Chasov Yar (DPR).

AFU losses up to 700 UKR troops, 1 tank, 2 Kozak arm'd fight vehics, 2 motor vehics, 1 UK-made 155-mm AS-90 SPd artill syst, 4 152-mm D-20 howitzers, 2 122-mm D-30 howis, 1 US made 105-mm M119 howi, & 2 UK-made L-119 howis.

1 BM-21 Grad MLRS combat vehic, 2 Anklav electronic warfare stations, & 2 US made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️Units of the Tsentr GOFs improved the tactical situation and liberated Voshod (DPR).

Losses were inflicted on formations of the AFU 31st, 41st, 47th mech'd brigs, 109 & 129th terri'l def brigs near Progress, Rozovka, Novgorodskoye, Novosyolovka Pervaya, & Toretsk (DPR).

5 counter-attacks launched by assault detachments of the AFU 31st, 32nd, & 47th mech'd brigs were repelled.

AFU losses up to 335 UKR troops, 2 infantry fighting vehics, including 1 US made Bradley infantry fight vehic, 2 motor vehics, 1 152-mm Msta-B howi, 1 US made 105-mm M119 howi, 4 100-mm MT-12 Rapira guns, & 1 AN/TPQ-36 U.S.-made counter-battery warfare station.

▫️Units of the Vostok GOFs took more advantageous lines & inflicted losses on manpower & hardware of the AFU 58th Motor'd Infantry Brig & 110th Terri'l Def Brig near Prechistovka, Urozhaynoye (DPR), and Gulai Pole (Zaporozhye reg).

AFU losses up to 155 UKR troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, eight motor vehicles, one UK-made 155-mm FH-70 howitzer, and one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer.



▫️Units of the Dnepr Group of Forces inflicted losses on manpower and hardware of the AFU 141st Infantry Brigade and 128th Mountain Assault Brigade near Pyatikhatki, Zherebyanka, and Kamenskoye (Zaporozhye region).



The AFU losses amounted to up to 85 Ukrainian troops, seven motor vehicles, one U.S.-made 155-mm M777 howitzer, one U.S.-made 105-mm M119 howitzer, one Anklav-N electronic warfare station, and one Plastun electronic reconnaissance system.



▫️Operational-Tactical Aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Groups of Forces engaged AFU manpower and hardware clusters in 127 areas during the day.



▫️Air defence units shot down 24 unmanned aerial vehicles and five U.S.-made HIMARS MLRS projectiles.



📊In total, 627 airplanes and 277 helicopters, 27,520 unmanned aerial vehicles, 545 air defence missile systems, 16,551 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,374 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 11,718 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 23,551 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.