Melbourne Freedom Rally Saturday 25 May 2024

As with most Saturday rallies, we went down from Parliament into the Bourke Street Mall and interacted with the shoppers there. Towards the end of the megaphone speech there, a woman with serious mental issues interrupted and wanted us to leave her "home". This was the first time we have come across her and were sorry for her. Our speech covered much of what the globalist's puppet "grubberment" has been doing to undermine society. It is good to keep putting this many layered message of corruption out there as often as we can.