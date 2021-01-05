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Rudy Giuliani Teaches About Some Basics Of The Gospels of JESUS CHRIST (YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH) mirrored
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
Yahsladyinred - Apostle Elisheva Eliyahu
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49 views • January 05, 2021
https://amightywind.com/home.html
We look forward to meeting you in Heaven #RudyGiuliani Everyone who has prayed for Rudy Giuliani and blessings upon him shall meet him in Heaven. Even though he talks about christmas and YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACHS birth, he does not know that YAHUSHUA was born on Sukkot he is only held accountable for what he knows. That being said, he still acknowledges the birth of YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH JESUS CHRIST and what he considers the real reason for the season.

YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH was conceived on Hanukkah and born on Sukkot.

If you wish to know more about Hanukkah please click on the links below:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/teachings/hanukkah1.html
https://amightywind.com/en/hanukkah/index.html#fh5co-blog

If you want to learn more about Sukkot, please click the link below:
https://www.amightywind.com/en/holyfeasts/sukkot-sm.html

Matthew 10:32 Whosoever therefore shall confess me before men, him will I confess also before my Father which is in heaven (KJV)

1 John 4:15 Whosoever shall confess that YAHUSHUA [Jesus] is the Son of God, God dwelleth in him, and he in God (KJV)

John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life (KJV)

Isaiah 1:18 Come now, and let us reason together, saith the LORD: though your sins be as scarlet, they shall be as white as snow; though they be red like crimson, they shall be as wool (KJV)

2 Chronicles 7:14 If my people, which are called by MY Name, shall humble themselves, and pray, and seek my face, and turn from their wicked ways; then will I hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin, and will heal their land.

If you want to receive YAHUSHUA HA MASHIACH as your LORD and SAVIOR today please say this prayer with us: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XYykXfItzCw

Original AmightyWind Hanukkah song as heard in video and outro:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iJJCn2hVUow
Keywords
jesus christthe holy biblethe gospel of yahushua
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