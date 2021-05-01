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Special Edition: Lesser-Known Biblical Archaeology
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46 views • May 01, 2021
This presentation is on the things in Egypt that have not been share with the public. There are things that have been found that completely support the stories told in the bible. This presentation also address the issues with the Orthodox Chronology that is used in academia. The dating is just over 300 years off and they have acknowledged these issues but still refuse to change. I hope you enjoy and please share.
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