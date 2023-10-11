Real Americas Voice with Viva Frei

How Was Israel’s Guard Let Down to Such a Degree to Allow for Such Incomprehensible Slaughter?

Viva Frei questions how the Israeli government was blindsided by the Hamas terrorist attack.





Watch LIVE➡ bit.ly/plutorav





Watch more @HumanEvents with @JackPosobiec here: https://rumble.com/v3ocg8v-human-events-with-jack-posobiec-ep.-579.html







