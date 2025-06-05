Bank of Canada Holds Rates at 2.75% | What It Means for Canadians in 2025

The Bank of Canada has kept its key interest rate steady at 2.75% amid ongoing uncertainty over U.S. tariffs and a volatile global economy. With inflation showing unexpected firmness and the housing market set for a sluggish summer, what’s next for Canadian businesses and families?

