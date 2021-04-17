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PERSECUTION: Biden DOJ Announces New Lawsuit Against Roger Stone Over Alleged Unpaid Taxes
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80 views • April 17, 2021
Tom Pappert breaks the news that the Biden DOJ has just sued Roger Stone, Owen reacts from the border and warns of the persecution that's to come.
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