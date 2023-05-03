UFO’s & The White House | Dr. William Birnes (TPC #1,214)

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Buy the book: https://www.amazon.com/UFOs-White-House-What-Presidents/dp/1510724303
William J. Birnes is the New York Times bestselling author of The Day After Roswell and many other books including the Skyhorse titles Dr. Feelgood, Wounded Minds, and The Big Book of UFO Facts, Figures—
& Truth. He was the consulting producer, writer, and lead host of the History Channel's UFO Hunters, and the publisher of UFO Magazine from 1998 through 2014. He lives in Lambertville, NJ.
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