© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Ep 100: The Healing Peptide
Follow
0
Share
Report
65 views • December 15, 2021
Get access to our hormone course:
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Dr. Ivan Pavlov, yes that Pavlov, did more than discover that you can make a dog associate food with a bell. He also made an interesting discovery concerning a peptide now called BPC-157.
This peptide has been suggested to be instrumental in the healing of people's joints, blood vessels, and even nerves, as well as many other parts of the body. Join us as we discuss what this peptide can do for you!
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Where this peptide is naturally found
✅ The effects of BPC-157
✅ A quick review on peptides
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
https://sherwood.tv/hormones
Sign the petition to save peptides:
https://savepeptides.org
Dr. Ivan Pavlov, yes that Pavlov, did more than discover that you can make a dog associate food with a bell. He also made an interesting discovery concerning a peptide now called BPC-157.
This peptide has been suggested to be instrumental in the healing of people's joints, blood vessels, and even nerves, as well as many other parts of the body. Join us as we discuss what this peptide can do for you!
---In this episode, you'll discover---
✅ Where this peptide is naturally found
✅ The effects of BPC-157
✅ A quick review on peptides
Our privacy policy & disclaimer apply to this video. You can view the details here: https://fmidr.com/privacy-policy/
Keywords
healthpavlovhealthcarehealth carewellnessfunctional medicineemotional healthphysical healthspiritual healthpeptidesbpc-157ivan pavlovmark sherwooddr mark sherwoodfunctional medical institutephysical wellnessemotional wellnessintellectual healthintellectual wellnessmark sherwood tulsaspiritual wellnesshope and healthsave peptideswhat are peptidespeptides explained
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.