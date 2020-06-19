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It's time to impeach the Devil
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23 views • June 19, 2020
It's time to Impeach the Devil
This video explains the way in which Satan from his entrance into the garden of Eden has sought to destroy mankind, made in the image of God, and restore what he considers his right, which is. that he return to having dominion over the earth. Having lost this when he attempted to usurp the throne of God. (See the "Kingdom Story" series)
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as
Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
This video explains the way in which Satan from his entrance into the garden of Eden has sought to destroy mankind, made in the image of God, and restore what he considers his right, which is. that he return to having dominion over the earth. Having lost this when he attempted to usurp the throne of God. (See the "Kingdom Story" series)
Don’t forget to check out our other news and prophecy videos at our Prophecy and Biblical mysteries You Tube Channel, , as well as
Our news websites at http://townrag.ca and http://godschild.ca
COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER UNDER SECTION 107 OF THE COPYRIGHT ACT 1976 Plus disclaimer re harassment and medical advice.
Allowance is made for “fair use” For purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use Is a use permitted by copyright statue that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational, or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
ALSO PLEASE NOTE.
The points of view and purpose of this video is not to bully or harass anybody, but rather share an opinion, and thoughts, with other like-minded individuals curious about the subject, to encourage conversation and awareness. This video does not claim to give medical advice.
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