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How Your Attitude Affects Your Immune Response
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120 views • April 07, 2022
Could your self-talk and stories be ruining your health? 👎
Did you know that the way you speak about yourself can have a DIRECT impact on your health?
Karen Curry Parker, the host of the Quantum Revolution podcast, explains why your self-talk and the stories you share are also crucial to your health.
According to Karen, the language and memories you choose to use and remember can actually influence a decrease in the response of your immune system!
So take a moment to reflect on how you’ve been talking about yourself lately… 👀
What kind of language have you been using? Let us know in the comments.
Like, share, and subscribe for more interesting bits of information from real-life geniuses!
Did you know that the way you speak about yourself can have a DIRECT impact on your health?
Karen Curry Parker, the host of the Quantum Revolution podcast, explains why your self-talk and the stories you share are also crucial to your health.
According to Karen, the language and memories you choose to use and remember can actually influence a decrease in the response of your immune system!
So take a moment to reflect on how you’ve been talking about yourself lately… 👀
What kind of language have you been using? Let us know in the comments.
Like, share, and subscribe for more interesting bits of information from real-life geniuses!
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