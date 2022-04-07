How Your Attitude Affects Your Immune Response

Could your self-talk and stories be ruining your health? 👎



Did you know that the way you speak about yourself can have a DIRECT impact on your health?



Karen Curry Parker, the host of the Quantum Revolution podcast, explains why your self-talk and the stories you share are also crucial to your health.

According to Karen, the language and memories you choose to use and remember can actually influence a decrease in the response of your immune system!



So take a moment to reflect on how you’ve been talking about yourself lately… 👀



What kind of language have you been using? Let us know in the comments.



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