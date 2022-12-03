Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How Much Metal Is Needed For A Green Future?
167 views
channel image
The Morgan Report
Published Yesterday |

How Much Metal Is Needed For A Green Future? | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

A significant portion of the raw minerals used in the green energy revolution are currently supplied mostly through mining. To make sure that green technologies are good for both people and the environment, we must carefully assess suitable sources for these metals.

A clean energy future would require unprecedented metals demand in coming decades.

How far will this stretch current metals production and can existing reserves provide for the energy transition?

Watch this video on How Much Metal Is Needed For A Green Future?, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption How Much Metal Is Needed For A Green Future?.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join

Keywords
silverfinanceeconomic

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket