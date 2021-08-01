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Imminent deprivation of liberty caused by the “Great Reset”
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160 views • August 01, 2021
The well-known US politician and physician Ron Paul warns against the planned transformation by the "Great Reset". The entire world population is to be rigorously deprived of all freedom in favor of big business and the expansion of political power.
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