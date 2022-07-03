The Benefits of Telling Lies to People

The fifth full moon of the year is May 16, 2022. This is the most important day in Buddhism, where we observe the Buddha's birth, enlightenment and death, all on the same day. There's quite a twist on this "Vesak Day" in this video.

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