FULL SHOW: Biden Announces New World Order, And Russian Cyberattacks Imminent

It’s a big day when the President Of The United States announces the New World Order while at the same time setting the stage for World War III with Russia, preemptively accusing them of war crimes. The confirmation hearing of Judge Jackson continues, as her low intelligence is exposed in her responses to questions and her clear record of protecting child predators once again becomes the main story. Dr. Daniel Nagase joins to discuss his new breakthrough realization of what the vaccines are not only doing to the people that take them now, but how they could ultimately end the human race as we know it. Karen Kingston breaks down how the newest vaccine craze is going to food vaccines. Yes, food that is genetically modified to carry viruses and or the MRNA so they can make you eat your vaccine, and if the world starves as they say it will, we see where this is going.