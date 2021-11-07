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In the mysterious area 51 (english spoken)(Korean Hangul Subt.) 신비한 지역 51
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75 views • November 07, 2021
In the mysterious area 51 (english spoken)(Korean Hangul Subt.) , -- 신비한 지역 51(영문)(한국어 한글자막) -- , -- 美国神秘51区军事禁区，高官爆出对外星人的访谈，冲击人类认知 -- https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files -- WEBSITE-URL : https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/c/cn-%E7%BE%8E%E5%9B%BD%E7%A5%9E%E7%A7%9851%E5%8C%BA%E5%86%9B%E4%BA%8B%E7%A6%81%E5%8C%BA%E9%AB%98%E5%AE%98%E7%88%86%E5%87%BA%E5%AF%B9%E5%A4%96%E6%98%9F%E4%BA%BA%E7%9A%84%E8%AE%BF%E8%B0%88%E5%86%B2%E5%87%BB%E4%BA%BA%E7%B1%BB%E8%AE%A4%E7%9F%A5-hk-tw-chinese-spoken -- https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/x-files -- RELATED - https://sites.google.com/view/looking-for-alien-life/homepage - -- SOURCE ( of the video ) YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efK4rdcXSG8 ---- SEARCH WITH - “星人”空間 -- NEXT - Video - Spoken in KOREAN - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GJ3GC7Qx3pg -- [51구역 3편] 밥 라자르의 51구역 폭로가 진짜라는 근거 -- ANOTHER -- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AvMNwO0Dh7o -- 미스테리ㅣ반복되는 멸종의 역사속에 남겨진 유산ㅣ역사는 종말 이후에 매번 다시 시작하는가ㅣ고대문명ㅣ의혹ㅣ신화ㅣ역사ㅣ과학 -- Next in Chinese https://v.youku.com/v_show/id_XMzAxMjgzNjMxNg==.html -- Next an interesting Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aC7SZoKaZog -- Professor Explains History of China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong, Pre-2010 | The Great Courses Plus -- Added https://sites.google.com/view/special-search-engine/i/finally-an-important-relation-with-10-000-11-000-12000-b-c ,, OTHER interesting ref https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7x_Z8VogW_w - 【DIY】アンティキティラ島の機械のレプリカを作ったった！ Antikythera Mechanism -- ●中二病なので自室の壁に飾りたかったのです。
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
●BGM：しんさんわーくすさん『世界の選択』： https://dova-s.jp/bgm/play10250.html --
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