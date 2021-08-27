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VAX CAN KILL Admits Fauci ON Antibody Dependent Enhancement March2020
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818 views • August 27, 2021
In a press conference heralding the start of "Operation Warp Speed, Fauci made excuses and indicated that a vaccine can kill when Antibody Dependent Enhancement occurs.
A condition many time encountered in viral treatments (March2020)
A condition many time encountered in viral treatments (March2020)
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