Russian servicemen from the Caucasus recorded a video message to Ukrainian nationalists:

"It doesn't matter who we are: Avars, Lezgins, Ossetians or Chechens. We are all Russian soldiers. Our sacred duty is to protect the interests of the country. If you crests think that the war began on February 24, you are mistaken. The war will start now. Now we are going to Kyiv".

