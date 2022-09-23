Create New Account
Russian Servicemen From the Caucasus - Recorded an Important Video Message to Ukrainian Nationalists - 092322
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago

Russian servicemen from the Caucasus recorded a video message to Ukrainian nationalists:

"It doesn't matter who we are: Avars, Lezgins, Ossetians or Chechens. We are all Russian soldiers. Our sacred duty is to protect the interests of the country. If you crests think that the war began on February 24, you are mistaken. The war will start now. Now we are going to Kyiv".

Hi, this is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon.



russia genocide ww3 ukraine nato donetsk donbass ukraine war

