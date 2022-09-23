Russian Servicemen From the Caucasus - Recorded an Important Video Message to Ukrainian Nationalists - 092322

Russian servicemen from the Caucasus recorded a video message to Ukrainian nationalists:
"It doesn't matter who we are: Avars, Lezgins, Ossetians or Chechens. We are all Russian soldiers. Our sacred duty is to protect the interests of the country. If you crests think that the war began on February 24, you are mistaken. The war will start now. Now we are going to Kyiv".
---
Hi, this is Cynthia. Please also visit my other channel, "Truth Cat Radio Videos" on Brighteon. https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cynthia1
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.