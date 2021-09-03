An Upward Spiral Out of Anxiety and Depression with Alex Korb

Why is it so easy to develop bad habits, and so hard to break them? Why does anxiety and depression feel like an endless loop? Are antidepressants the only real option?



These are the questions you or a loved one may be asking, and they’re also the questions Alex Korb has spent years researching.



Tune in to learn more about:



High-tech vs. low-tech remedies for anxiety and depression

What cognitive behavioral therapy (CBT) is and how it works

What Korb means by “upward” spiral, and how it can lead people out of the spiral of anxiety or depression



Alex Korb is a neuroscientist and best-selling author of The Upward Spiral: Using Neuroscience to Reverse the Course of Depression, One Small Change at a Time . He’s studied the brain for over 20 years, and joins the show to share his insights on how the brain regulates our emotional experiences of the world, and what we can do about it.



“There is no one correct way to treat depression; there are dozens of different interventions that research has shown us to be generally helpful for people with depression. What science can’t tell you is exactly which specific treatment is definitely going to work for you right now ,” says Korb.



Korb explains this sentiment in more detail, and how neuroscience can help people navigate the issue.



Press play to hear the full conversation.



Episode also available on Apple Podcasts: apple.co/30PvU9C