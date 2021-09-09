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Little Grandmother Kiesha Crowther on Chemtrails [Chinese subtitle] 小祖母基莎談化學凝結尾對人類及地球母親的傷害
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220 views • September 09, 2021
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處：〈Little Grandmother - Invitation to her home in Santa Fe〉，頻道「Dualsas」，2012年1月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z45fTZe42H4
原影片出處：〈Little Grandmother - Invitation to her home in Santa Fe〉，頻道「Dualsas」，2012年1月27日， https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=z45fTZe42H4
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