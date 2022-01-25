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Why are people wearing masks ? They don’t work You don’t have to wear one It’s not law .
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64 views • January 25, 2022
1 year old video , aired in Australia but what about uk 🇬🇧 ?
Why are people wearing masks ?
They don’t work
You don’t have to wear one
It’s not law .
If you say your exempt you don’t have to prove it or even give any other info .
It’s illegal to ask you once you’ve said your exempt they have to accept
In fact they can cause bacterial phenomena check out the link from 1918 influenza outbreak . More died from masks 🤦♂️
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
Why are people wearing masks ?
They don’t work
You don’t have to wear one
It’s not law .
If you say your exempt you don’t have to prove it or even give any other info .
It’s illegal to ask you once you’ve said your exempt they have to accept
In fact they can cause bacterial phenomena check out the link from 1918 influenza outbreak . More died from masks 🤦♂️
https://www.nih.gov/news-events/news-releases/bacterial-pneumonia-caused-most-deaths-1918-influenza-pandemic
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