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President or King? Antifederalist Cato No. 4
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10 views • March 02, 2022
Cato was one of the first Antifederalist writers to examine the executive branch. He predicted it would “tend either to the establishment of a vile and arbitrary aristocracy, or monarchy,” with a permanent class of elites ruling from on high.
Path to Liberty: March 2, 2022
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Path to Liberty: March 2, 2022
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