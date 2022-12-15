The Danger of Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) - Catherine Austin Fitts

The same "conspiracy theorists" who correctly warned you about perpetual lockdowns, vaccine/mask mandates, vaccine passports and the dangers of experimental mRNA injections, are now warning you about Central Bank Digital Currencies, digital ID, social credit scores and the all encompassing "smart" surveillance/control grid those things will be connected to. Ignore them at your own peril.





Catherine Austin Fitts (born December 24, 1950) is an American investment banker and former public official who served as managing director of Dillon, Read & Co. and, during the Presidency of George H.W. Bush, as United States Assistant Secretary of Housing and Urban Development for Housing (Wikipedia).