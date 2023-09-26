GreenPeace co-founder: "If we achieved Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger...

Greenpeace co-founder, Dr. Patrick Moore: "If we actually achieved Net Zero, at least 50% of the population would die of hunger and disease."
"At least 50% of the population depends on nitrogen fertiliser for its existence. And there's people trying to ban it, and Netherlands and Sri Lanka have already made these kinds of moves. So it is truly a death wish in disguise, and the disguise is to save the Earth, which doesn't need saving, particularly."
Full interview: https://youtube.com/watch?v=0kAb4Qq9kEc
