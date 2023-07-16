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0715-2023- intention: What Does Love Have To Do With It?
Plasma Energy Solution
Plasma Energy Solution
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80 views • July 16, 2023

Lynn discusses using Love and Joy with your intentions.  And why is her new combination of Never Ending Plasma Energy Love, Protection and Vitality being offered for the most ridiculously low amount of anything she has ever offered? This will last until midnight July 31, Pacific Time so find out more.  Be sure to listen for solutions for insects around swimming pools, hot tubs, and water features plus helping reduce hot summer temperatures with plasma energy.


For those of you who wanted the Cliff Notes on Plasma Energy Solution here is a link with an interview where we go through the products list and discuss many of the products

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mvp9gq2v6Bo

Click on "Shop' on the Home page you will then have the choice of "Products.' When you go to that page you will see the many Plasma Energy Solution products as well as the videos that are being created to explain about each product.  You will find many articles by scrolling down the home page; the titles are listed on the right side.

Disclaimer: It is your right to educate yourself, to seek helpful information and to make use of it for your own benefit for you and your family. You are the one responsible for your health in using Never Ending Plasma Energy water and products.

We are not medical doctors; we are plasma energy scientists.  We do not claim to cure diseases but simply to help you make physical and mental changes in order to help change conditions in your body.  If you have any severe medical conditions you need to speak with the physician of your own choice.

Plasma Energy Solution Association is a private membership association and a subsidiary association of Jump4Joy Ministry MZ0000-140559-120019, a private membership association under Grantor Trust 983142-341348-041035. The only membership requirement of purchaser is to use, enjoy and benefit from the Never-Ending Plasma Energy Solution Products and share with others if you wish.


Keywords
healthlovejoyintentionprotectionwell beingplasma energyvitalityplasma energy solution
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy