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Needle Nazi Cops Seize Freedom Convoy Fuel
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141 views • February 07, 2022
Russia will conduct a nuclear war drill later this month. We’ll have more information later in today’s TruNews. First, we will turn our attention to the ongoing Freedom Convoy Trucker’s protest in Canada. Ottawa police officers raided the protesters last night and confiscated fuel supplies needed for the trucks.
Let’s bring Doc Burkhart into the discussion and take a look at the latest developments in the protests to end the Needle Nazi’s vaccine mandate for truck drivers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/7/22
Let’s bring Doc Burkhart into the discussion and take a look at the latest developments in the protests to end the Needle Nazi’s vaccine mandate for truck drivers.
Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 2/7/22
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