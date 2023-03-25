NEW: Carnival Cruise Ship Comes Across Cuban Rafters in Key West, Florida.
"The migrants did not require or wanted to be rescued. Carnival provided them with food and water and informed the Cost Guard from Key West, Florida."
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.