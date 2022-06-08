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Washington DC Not Part of the US?!? | Unrestricted Truths
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126 views • June 08, 2022
Did you know that Washington DC is not actually a part of the typical United States?
DC is like the Vatican, in that it has its own legal process and protections within its territory. Treniss Evans joins host James Grundvig to talk about what this means for the patriots who are being held and persecuted for the false flag narrative on January 6th.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-116/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
DC is like the Vatican, in that it has its own legal process and protections within its territory. Treniss Evans joins host James Grundvig to talk about what this means for the patriots who are being held and persecuted for the false flag narrative on January 6th.
To see this full episode of Unrestricted Truths, with more insight from James Grundvig, go to: https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ut-episode-116/
Full Episodes of Unrestricted Truths are at https://americanmediaperiscope.com/ to learn more, share the truth, and watch On Demand!
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