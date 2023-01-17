KLR 650 Adventure Ride



I bought the KLR 650 2022 model in February 2022. I have put over 2000 miles on it. I have ridden mostly hard top and dirt roads. I changed the tires to 80/20 tire which seems to work well even in deep sand. I have done one motorcycle camping trip and it carried all the gear with no problem. This is not a highway bike if your taking long trips. For short trips on the highway, it will get the job done but it's not a relaxing ride. It struggles a to get up over 75 mph and if you get behind a large truck you're going to get pushed around. At 70 mph or above that's not enjoyable on this bike. This bike travels best and is most comfortable for me at 65 miles an hour on the hardtop. If you don't like doing maintenance this is a great bike. After the initial oil change you change the oil every 7000 miles. It is a heavy tall bike, and it has caught me off guard a couple times (I am 6'2 and 220). I would like to do some upgrades with a lighter muffler and battery. I will be buying new foot pegs that will lower my feet about an each, because I cannot get my riding boot under the shifter. Plus, when I stand up the stock handlebars feel about an inch to low and I am stretching my arms to stand. Overall, I am really enjoying the motorcycle and plan on doing more trips and farther trips, but I will be taking the back roads. If you have any questions, feel free to ask and I will do my best to respond. Please like and subscribe. Thank you.