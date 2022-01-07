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2019 Dr. Robert O. Young ITNJ Testimony International Tribunal for Natural Justice
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92 views • January 07, 2022
Just a reminder who we dealing with. The ones using the death shot called a vaccine so everyone think it's good to take. A definite must to check video . Dr. Robert O. Young ITNJ Testimony
International Tribunal for Natural Justice Nov 20, 2019
This statement by Dr. Robert O. Young provides a brief history of how and why the State Department put him out of business and into jail, and addresses the responsiveness to his natural treatments for health, including successful treatments to cure cancer. I've cut all out but the last 6 min of his testomony. Wow what a shocker is this.
Here Doctor Young is talking how they will go about to kill a 3de of the worlds population via Vaccinations.
SHARE SHARE SHARE - PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO
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International Tribunal for Natural Justice Nov 20, 2019
This statement by Dr. Robert O. Young provides a brief history of how and why the State Department put him out of business and into jail, and addresses the responsiveness to his natural treatments for health, including successful treatments to cure cancer. I've cut all out but the last 6 min of his testomony. Wow what a shocker is this.
Here Doctor Young is talking how they will go about to kill a 3de of the worlds population via Vaccinations.
SHARE SHARE SHARE - PLEASE SHARE THIS VIDEO
🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸🩸
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