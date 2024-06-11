BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Is God Calling You? Steps to Revival Remember, Repent, Return.
In this heartfelt devotional, we explore the concept of spiritual revival and its significance in the lives of believers. The speaker emphasizes the importance of seeing ourselves as God does and listening to His word. By referencing Psalms 85:6 and 2 Chronicles 7:14, we are reminded that revival is a personal journey requiring humility, prayer, and repentance. The key steps for revival—remembering, repenting, and returning—are highlighted using Revelation 2:5. Join us in understanding how personal revival can lead to a collective resurgence within the church. May this message encourage and inspire you to seek and embrace true revival.

00:00 Introduction and Purpose of the Devotion
00:19 The Importance of Seeing Ourselves as God Sees Us
00:47 Guidance from the Song 'We Gather Together'
01:48 Understanding Revival: A Personal Need
06:28 Steps to Achieve Revival
07:43 The Call to Repentance
09:47 Returning to Our First Love
11:05 Conclusion and Call to Action
11:43 Final Blessing and Prayer

